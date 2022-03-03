Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

HRL stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.