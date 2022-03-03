Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

