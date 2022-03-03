Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,055 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in GoPro by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in GoPro by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

GoPro stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 22,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

