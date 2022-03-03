Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 310,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,823. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -477.27%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

