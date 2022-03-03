Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.98. 9,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $203.10 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

