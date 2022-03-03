Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

TRV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

