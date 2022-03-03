Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,951,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAQ remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

