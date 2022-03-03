Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,228,000.

NASDAQ:PSCH traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

