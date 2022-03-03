Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERES traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 6,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

