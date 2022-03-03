Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAQ remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

