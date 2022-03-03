Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Bankshares by 674.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

