Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.12% of Avient worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

