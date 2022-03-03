Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.82 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day moving average of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

