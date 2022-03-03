Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and have sold 75,000 shares valued at $3,211,250. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

