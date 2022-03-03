Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODN. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Model N by 107,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MODN opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.29 million, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

