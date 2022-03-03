Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,507 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

