Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,614,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,223 shares of company stock worth $7,688,382. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

