Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $253.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.24 and a 12-month high of $261.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

