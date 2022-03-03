SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.
SEMrush stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.
SEMrush Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
