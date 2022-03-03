Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Semtech worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $200,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

SMTC opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

