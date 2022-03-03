Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Derek Randall Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) insider Derek Randall sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.91), for a total value of £88,400 ($118,609.96).
SFR opened at GBX 70 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.93. The company has a market capitalization of £216.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. Severfield plc has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.84 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.
Severfield Company Profile (Get Rating)
