ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Down 9.1%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 341,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 376,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.94 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00.
About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)
