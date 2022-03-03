ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Down 9.1%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 341,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 376,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.94 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

