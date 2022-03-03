Shawn Vadala Sells 1,846 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,387.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,510.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

