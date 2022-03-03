Shawn Vadala Sells 1,846 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,387.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,510.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.