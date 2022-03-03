Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

