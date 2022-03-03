Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.52. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

