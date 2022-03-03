Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.78.

FOUR traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

