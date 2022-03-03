Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.65, but opened at $50.28. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 30,462 shares traded.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,057,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 445,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

