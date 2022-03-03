ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $176.59. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.37. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.