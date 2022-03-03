Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:DSM opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.35.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
