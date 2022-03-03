Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Expands By 1,388.9%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATRX opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

