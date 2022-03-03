Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Expands By 1,388.9%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ATRX opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
