Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Decreases By 77.3%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the January 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 513.0 days.
Shares of ADVOF opened at $16.49 on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.