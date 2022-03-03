Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Decreases By 66.4%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 172,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

