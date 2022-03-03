Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Drops By 74.0%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the January 31st total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.

Shares of BKHPF stock remained flat at $$10.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.