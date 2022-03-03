Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Declines By 51.5%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,400 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 2,170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

CXBMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,582. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.