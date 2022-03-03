Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Decreases By 99.2%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock remained flat at $$15.08 during trading on Thursday. 176,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,055.67.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

