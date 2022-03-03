Short Interest in CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) Expands By 900.0%

CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS CNVT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. CVF Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
CVF Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
