Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Rises By 136.1%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,900 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the January 31st total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on DGII. StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $703.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

