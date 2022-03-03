Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Expands By 500.0%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNR opened at $1.26 on Thursday. DynaResource has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

