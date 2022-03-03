Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Expands By 619.4%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a growth of 619.4% from the January 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ELEV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELEV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

