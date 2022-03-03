Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Expands By 619.4%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a growth of 619.4% from the January 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ELEV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Oncology (ELEV)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.