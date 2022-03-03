Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Drops By 72.2%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,043,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,425,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,425,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

NASDAQ:EVOJ opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

