Short Interest in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Increases By 109.1%

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $72,570,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,237,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

