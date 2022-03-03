Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Expands By 648.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 648.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Loncor Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.54.
Loncor Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
