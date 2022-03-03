Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Expands By 648.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 648.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Loncor Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

