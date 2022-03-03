Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rises By 537.5%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 275 ($3.69) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

MAKSY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.09.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

