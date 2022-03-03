Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Expands By 1,069.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, a growth of 1,069.8% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MITQ stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Moving iMage Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moving iMage Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Moving iMage Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

