Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Rises By 733.3%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OI stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. OI has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

