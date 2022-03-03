Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Rises By 733.3%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OI stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. OI has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.
OI Company Profile (Get Rating)
