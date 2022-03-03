Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Grows By 2,052.9%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 2,052.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHOJY opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $26.60.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.
