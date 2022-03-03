Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Decreases By 100.0%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SBEA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 1,583,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBEA shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (Get Rating)
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
