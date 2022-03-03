Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Grows By 136.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 136.2% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

