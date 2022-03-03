Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Declines By 54.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 26,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,590. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

