Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Expands By 1,576.5%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 1,576.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MHF opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $8.91.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
