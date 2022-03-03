Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Expands By 1,576.5%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 1,576.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MHF opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $8.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

